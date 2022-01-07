William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $679.14 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.