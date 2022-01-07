William Blair Comments on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMG. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

SMG opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

