Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is BCK Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

BCK Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.08.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.51. 6,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

