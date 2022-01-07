Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

GTBIF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

