Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

