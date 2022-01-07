Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

WWD stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.60. 5,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

