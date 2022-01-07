Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.
WWD stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.60. 5,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
