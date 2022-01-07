Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report sales of $116.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.50 million and the highest is $117.04 million. Workiva posted sales of $93.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $439.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $439.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $528.72 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $530.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. 2,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.83 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock worth $150,840,225. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Workiva by 74.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

