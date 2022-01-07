Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Head to Head Contrast

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Worksport alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Worksport and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.51%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 79.55%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Romeo Power.

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 125.81 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -6.07 Romeo Power $8.97 million 49.35 -$7.62 million $0.07 47.14

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Romeo Power. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Romeo Power 196.25% -34.57% -27.91%

Summary

Worksport beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.