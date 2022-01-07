Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in December

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the November 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $59.18 on Friday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

