Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the November 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $59.18 on Friday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.