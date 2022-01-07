WOWswap Price Hits $12.41 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $94,535.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.41 or 0.00029716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.17 or 0.07597864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,754.43 or 1.00008768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007850 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

