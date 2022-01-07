Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $446.49 or 0.01072655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.45 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,480,411 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.