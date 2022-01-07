Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.05 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

