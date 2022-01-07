Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after buying an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,573,000 after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

