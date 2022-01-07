Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

