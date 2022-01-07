Xponance Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

