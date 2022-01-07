Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $201.02 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

