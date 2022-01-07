Xponance Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $169.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

