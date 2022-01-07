Xponance Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ GT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

