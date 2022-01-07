Xponance Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Shares of PKG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.