Xponance Inc. Sells 531 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

