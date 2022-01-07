Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.