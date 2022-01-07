Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) versus Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Head to Head Survey

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Celularity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -83.21% -19.08% -16.91% Celularity N/A 739.30% 9.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Celularity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Celularity 0 1 3 0 2.75

Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 205.63%. Celularity has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 133.40%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Celularity.

Risk and Volatility

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celularity has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Celularity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $20.75 million 31.38 -$119.34 million ($0.93) -16.04 Celularity N/A N/A -$49.26 million N/A N/A

Celularity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Summary

Celularity beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc., which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

