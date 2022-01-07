YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,083,512 coins and its circulating supply is 12,977,654 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.