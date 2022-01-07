YAM (YAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $247,728.00

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

