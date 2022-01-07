YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

