Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

