Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $242.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.15 million to $245.19 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $242.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $922.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $950.49 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $960.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,097.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

