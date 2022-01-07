Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,060,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

