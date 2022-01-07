Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

