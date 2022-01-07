Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (down from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,968.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $73.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,083.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,274. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,555.29. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

