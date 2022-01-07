Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $318.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.54 and its 200 day moving average is $303.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

