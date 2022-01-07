Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Billion

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post $9.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the lowest is $9.28 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,122. SAP has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

