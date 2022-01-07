Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $2,753,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 68.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in WestRock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,074. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

