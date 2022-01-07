Zacks: Analysts Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ:ADIL remained flat at $$2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $79,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

