Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.90. American Electric Power posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.