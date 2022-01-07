Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BRLT opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

