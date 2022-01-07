Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $4.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

