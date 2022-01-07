Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $5.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

