Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.06. Targa Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

