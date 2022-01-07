Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.47. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $26.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.20 to $27.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $24.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $147.61. 59,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.41. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

