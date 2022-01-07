Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,204. The stock has a market cap of $621.53 million, a P/E ratio of 470.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.