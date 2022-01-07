Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce sales of $53.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $51.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

