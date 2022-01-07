Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $10.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTL stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.29 million, a P/E ratio of 176.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.