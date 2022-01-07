Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post sales of $446.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.80 million and the highest is $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.71. 311,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

