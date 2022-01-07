Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Avantor posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 150,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

