Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.52 billion and the lowest is $8.37 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
NYSE M opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.
In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Macy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
