Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.