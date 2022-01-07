Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice operates in a highly competitive market against several broadband and delivery system firms. Escalating programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Further, consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints, technological advances or preference might curb demand for the company’s services, thereby limiting growth potential. Augmented fiber network deployments in the United States and other parts of the world have exposed Altice to risks associated with fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates. A high debt level can raise financial obligations of the company and hurt profitability. However, Altice is likely to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments, which are at the core of its business strategy.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

ATUS stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

