Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of CIVB opened at $25.41 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $381.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

