Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of DQ opened at $39.87 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.